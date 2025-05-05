ETV Bharat / state

Couple Killed In Fire At Five-Storey Building In Kanpur, 3 Children Feared Dead

A massive fire broke out at a five-storey building in Chamanganj area of Kanpur, resulting in the death of the couple and their three daughters.

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a five-storey building, in Kanpur, Sunday, May 4, 2025.
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a five-storey building, in Kanpur, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 7:25 AM IST

1 Min Read

Kanpur: A 45-year-old man and his wife died in a massive fire that broke out at a five-storey building in Chamanganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, police said on Monday. Huge flames engulfed the entire building located in the Prem Nagar area. The five-storey structure houses a shoe manufacturing factory on its first and second floors, they said. The police said that seeing the intensity of the blaze the couple’s three daughters -- Sara (15), Simra (12), and Inaya (7) -- are also feared dead.

The bodies of Mohammad Danish and his wife Nazneen Saba (42) were recovered from the fourth floor of the building, officials said. They said that it took firefighters hours to gain access to the fourth floor, where the couple's bodies were discovered. According to police, neighbours first noticed huge flames and thick smoke emanating from the building on Sunday night and alerted fire station and police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesmau) Manjay Singh said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire. "While the exact reason remains unclear, initial suspicions point towards a possible short circuit or faults in the internal wiring, potentially originating from the floors where the shoe factory was operating," the ACP said.

"The fire led to blasts in a couple of domestic LPG cylinders that worsened the situation," he added. Efforts to completely extinguish the blaze are underway, the officials said, adding that people from over half a dozen buildings nearby have been evacuated to insure their safety.

(With Agency Inputs)

Kanpur: A 45-year-old man and his wife died in a massive fire that broke out at a five-storey building in Chamanganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, police said on Monday. Huge flames engulfed the entire building located in the Prem Nagar area. The five-storey structure houses a shoe manufacturing factory on its first and second floors, they said. The police said that seeing the intensity of the blaze the couple’s three daughters -- Sara (15), Simra (12), and Inaya (7) -- are also feared dead.

The bodies of Mohammad Danish and his wife Nazneen Saba (42) were recovered from the fourth floor of the building, officials said. They said that it took firefighters hours to gain access to the fourth floor, where the couple's bodies were discovered. According to police, neighbours first noticed huge flames and thick smoke emanating from the building on Sunday night and alerted fire station and police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesmau) Manjay Singh said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire. "While the exact reason remains unclear, initial suspicions point towards a possible short circuit or faults in the internal wiring, potentially originating from the floors where the shoe factory was operating," the ACP said.

"The fire led to blasts in a couple of domestic LPG cylinders that worsened the situation," he added. Efforts to completely extinguish the blaze are underway, the officials said, adding that people from over half a dozen buildings nearby have been evacuated to insure their safety.

(With Agency Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANPURCHAMANGANJPREM NAGAR BUILDING FIREKANPUR FIREFIRE AT BUILDING IN KANPUR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.