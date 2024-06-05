Massive Fires Erupts at Eye Hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A massive fire erupted at a private eye hospital located in Southeast Delhi on Wednesday morning. The incident, reported around 11:30 am, prompted a swift response from fire officials, who deployed around 10 fire tenders to the scene. Efforts are underway to extinguish the blaze.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre, situated near the Vinobapuri metro station, is in the bustling Lajpat Nagar area. According to the officials, those inside the hospital rushed out as soon as the fire broke out.

This recent fire comes on the heels of another significant blaze that occurred at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in response to these incidents, has emphasized the critical importance of adhering to strict regulatory protocols and fire safety norms in healthcare facilities. In a press release, the Ministry highlighted the need for robust fire safety plans, regular drills, and preventive assessments to mitigate the risks associated with such incidents.

As temperatures soar during the summer months, hospitals are particularly vulnerable to fire hazards. Therefore, all States and Union Territories have been urged to conduct regular preventive fire risk assessments and ensure stricter compliance with regulatory protocols to safeguard lives and property.