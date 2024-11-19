Fire At Electric Vehicle Showroom In Bengaluru; Employee Killed

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old woman was killed in a fire that broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred at around 5.30 pm at My EV Store, an electric bike showroom near Navrang Junction. Four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the fire has since been fully extinguished.

According to police, five to six people were inside the showroom when the fire broke out. All of them managed to escape, except for Priya, the cashier, who became trapped. The woman died of asphyxiation and severe burn injuries, a fire official said. Over 45 electric scooters were destroyed in the fire.

"The charred body of the woman has been recovered. After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to her family," a senior police official said. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short-circuit may have caused the fire, and further inquiries are ongoing.