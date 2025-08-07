Court Orders UP Police To File Case Against Ex-Minister Swami Prasad Maurya

Varanasi: The Special MP/MLA Court has ordered the police to file a case against former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Lok Morcha chief Swami Prasad Maurya for his controversial comments on Ramcharitmanas and Tulsidas during an interview two years back.

A petition was filed in the court on behalf of BJP leader and social activist Ashok Kumar. The court and ordered the in-charge of Cantonment police station to file a case against Maurya under appropriate sections.

Kumar had filed the petition under Section 156 (3) in the Special MP/MLA Court on January 24, 2023. The court had initially rejected it on October 17, 2023 following which Kumar filed a Criminal Revision Petition (No 330/2023) before the District Judge, Varanasi. It was transferred to the court of Special Judge of the Special MP/MLA Court Yajuvendra Vikram Singh.

Earlier a written objection was filed on behalf of Maurya on the revision petition. The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court No 4 Varanasi Neeraj Kumar Tripathi heard the argument of his advocate after which it ordered to file a case against Maurya under appropriate sections. Senior advocate Nadeem Ahmed Khan, advocates Manoj Kumar and Vivek Kumar appeared on behalf of Kumar.

On January 22, 2023, Maurya had said in an interview that people do not read Ramcharitmanas. "It's all nonsense. It was written by Tulsidas for his own pleasure," he had said. He further said there are objectionable portions in Ramcharitmanas. "The government should take cognizance of the portions and ban it. This entire book should be banned," he had said. Maurya was an MLC from Samajwadi Party in 2023.