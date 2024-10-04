FIR Registered Against 6 Candidates In Uttarakhand GDS Recruitment Scam

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): An FIR has been registered against six candidates in the Chamoli and Almora divisions of Uttarakhand’s Regional Post Office for fraudulent selection in the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment, officials said.
The irregularities came to light during document verification for the recruitment of 1,238 posts in the Uttarakhand Post Office, where many selected candidates were found to have submitted fake documents, they said.
Initial investigations revealed that several candidates from outside states, including Haryana and Punjab, had been selected, while only a few from Uttarakhand have been recruited, officials added.
Videos circulating on social media also showed that some selected candidates were unable to write in Hindi. The Uttarakhand Regional Post Office is preparing to notify the Post Office Directorate to take stricter actions on the matter.
In 2023 action was taken against 36 candidates involved in similar frauds. During that period, 18 candidates were terminated, 20 had their appointments cancelled, and an FIR was registered against five individuals. In the latest case, the Uttarakhand Regional Post Office has sought reports from all seven divisions - Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Nainital, Pauri, and Tehri.
Shashi Shalini Kujur, the Chief Postmaster General of Uttarakhand, emphasised that candidates identified with fake documents will face termination and legal action. She explained that the recruitment process is conducted online, with the highest-merit candidates being selected based on their Class 10th marks, followed by document verification.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also been involved, reviewing documents of GDS recruits from 2021 to 2023. The Uttarakhand Post Office provided a list of 1,455 candidates to the CBI for scrutiny as part of their ongoing investigation, officials added.
Read More