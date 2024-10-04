ETV Bharat / state

FIR Registered Against 6 Candidates In Uttarakhand GDS Recruitment Scam

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): An FIR has been registered against six candidates in the Chamoli and Almora divisions of Uttarakhand’s Regional Post Office for fraudulent selection in the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment, officials said.

The irregularities came to light during document verification for the recruitment of 1,238 posts in the Uttarakhand Post Office, where many selected candidates were found to have submitted fake documents, they said.

Initial investigations revealed that several candidates from outside states, including Haryana and Punjab, had been selected, while only a few from Uttarakhand have been recruited, officials added.

Videos circulating on social media also showed that some selected candidates were unable to write in Hindi. The Uttarakhand Regional Post Office is preparing to notify the Post Office Directorate to take stricter actions on the matter.