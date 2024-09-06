ETV Bharat / state

FIR Registered Against NCP SP Leader Jitendra Awhad For Defaming Maharashtra Government

Awhad had posted on social media criticising the government that one lakh rupees were diverted to support farmers who committed suicide while 1500 rupees were given to women as part of the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

FIR Registered Against NCP SP Leader Jitendra Awhad For Defaming Maharashtra Government
NCP SP Leader Jitendra Awhad - File Image (ANI)

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Maharashtra): A case has been registered against NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad for allegedly misleading people by spreading false information about the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The case was registered in Walaj MIDC police station in response to a complaint by a young businessman Vijay Kalunkhe.

"A case has been registered against Jitendra Awad under section 353/2 At Walaj MIDC police station," informed Senior Police Inspector Krishna Shinde.

Awhad had posted something on social media that was critical of the government. It was said that one lakh rupees were diverted to support farmers who committed suicide while 1500 rupees were given to women as part of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. However, Vijay Kalunkhe felt that this data was inaccurate. He found out that the government had a directive to assist farmers. Vijay Kalunkhe, the young complainant, stated that he filed a police report accusing Jitendra Awad of maligning the government to further his interests.

"Jitendra Awad wrote on social media that the subsidy for farmers who committed suicide has been Stopped. His statement may also raise the issue of law and order. He was recently awarded as the best parliamentarian by President Draupadi Murmu. However, if he is making such A statement, the Party Chief Should organise a ceremony and give Jitendra Awad A separate award for childishness", added Vijay Kalunkhe.

