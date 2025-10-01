ETV Bharat / state

FIR Registered After 16-Year-Old Girl Was Allegedly Forced Into Marriage In Bengaluru

Police registered the case under relevant sections of the Child Marriage Restraint Act after a minor girl was allegedly forced into marriage at a mosque.

FIR Registered After 16-Year-Old Girl Was Allegedly Forced Into Marriage In Bengaluru
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 1, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: A case was registered in connection with an incident where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly forced into marriage at a mosque in Anepalya here recently, police said on Wednesday. The marriage is said to have taken place on September 26, they said.

Based on the complaint of a government official, the case was registered under relevant sections of the Child Marriage Restraint Act at Ashok Nagar police station on September 29, alleging that the girl was forced into marriage by her parents, they said.

"We have received a complaint from a third party, and we referred the case to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). After their report, we have registered a case. Further action will be taken as per law," a senior police officer said.

In a separate complaint, advocate Hussain Owais S wrote to DG&IGP MA Saleem and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, highlighting the case of "illegal marriage." The complaint named Sujat Ali, Hasan Raza, and Waqf Board member Mir Kaim (also referred to as Azan Jafari) among those who allegedly conducted or participated in the marriage.

It further stated that the marriage was held in violation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and that any sexual relationship with the minor, even under marriage, would amount to rape as per the POCSO Act.

"It has also come to my knowledge from the general public that the girl may be pregnant, which can be confirmed only after a proper medical examination," it added.

Also Read

  1. Chhattisgarh’s Balod Becomes India’s First Officially Child Marriage-Free District
  2. Over 3.93 Lakh Child Marriages Stopped In India

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHILD PROTECTIONFORCED MARRIAGE IN BENGALURUCHILD RIGHTSCHILD MARRIAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

Delhi Sees Hottest September Morning In 6 Years: Why This Sudden Heat and Humidity?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.