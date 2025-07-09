Jaipur Police Register Case Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Associates

Jaipur: Jaipur police, for the first time, registered a case against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang.

Along with Lawrence, Anmol Bishnoi, Rohit Godara, Amarjit Singh and his wife Sudha Kanwar have been booked under section 111 of Bharatiya Nyayan Sanhita (BNS). Police also arrested three miscreants who allegedly smuggled gold for Lawrence's gang.

Jaipur (West) DCP Amit Kumar said an FIR has been registered against the gang. Kardhani police station SHO Sawai Singh has registered the case at Jhotwara police station in Jaipur.

He said the three miscreants of the gang arrested by police are, Suraj, Imran and Bhavani. They were involved in gold smuggling and have been associated with Lawrence's gang for a long time. Apart from this, they have been involved in several other incidents. The investigation of the case has been handed over to SI Vimlesh Kumar of Chitrakoot police station.

Kumar said during the investigation of a murder case registered in Kardhani police station, information on accused Jai Singh was received. Police had received that Suraj along with his associates had helped him escape. When the police team reached the spot, four accused were found. They were taken into custody and interrogated during which the accused confessed they were associated with the gang.

Investigation revealed that the accused smuggled gold to India for the gang with hawala money. They sold the gold at various places and acquired llegal properties. Kumar said the three accused will be taken on remand and interrogated thoroughly.