FIR lodged against BJP's Dilip Ghosh for remarks on Mamata

Kolkata: An FIR has been lodged against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh at Durgapur Police Station for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said on Thursday.



Ghosh has been booked under IPC sections dealing with intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, he said. He, however, had apologised on Wednesday for his comments on Banerjee, which had triggered a political storm.

The Election Commission had issued a show-cause notice to him and has asked him to respond by March 29. BJP too had sought a clarification from Ghosh over his comment.

Referring to TMC's 2021 Assembly poll slogan of 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chay' (Bengal wants its own daughter), Ghosh had said, "When Didi goes to Goa, she becomes Goa's daughter and then says that she is Tripura's daughter when she goes to Tripura. Decide who your father is."

Following his comment, TMC lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Ghosh. The commission termed the comment 'offensive' and violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Later, Ghosh expressed his regret and clarified that he did not have any personal grudge against the Chief Minister.

After complaining against Ghosh, Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court Bar Association President Debbrat Sai said, "Dilip Ghosh always makes such comments. He had made lewd comments against the Chief Minister before as well. A police complaint has been lodged against him. Police will take appropriate action."