FIR Against Renu Tiwari For Objectionable Casteist, Inflammatory Remarks In Etawah

Etawah: Police have registered an FIR against Renu Tiwari, accused of making narrators of a particular community, rub their nose on her feet at a religious event at Etawah.

Tiwari is also accused making inflammatory and casteist comments on social media. A case has been registered against her under section 196 (spreading hatred), 299 (intentional insult), 352 (assault or threat to attack) of BNS and section 67 (transmission of obscene material through electronic means) of IT Act.

DIG of Police Harishchandra warned that the property of those with Tiwari may be confiscated and NSA imposed on them. So far, a case has been registered against 20 identified and more than 100 unidentified people of whom 19 have been arrested.