ETV Bharat / state

FIR Filed Against Tejashwi, INDIA Bloc Leaders In Alleged Welfare Scheme Fraud Case In Bihar’s Darbhanga

Darbhanga: A day after the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded action against Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Mishra for allegedly beating a YouTuber, an FIR was registered against INDIA leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, following allegations of fraud linked to government welfare schemes, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR was filed at the Singhwara police station on the complaint of Gudiya Devi, who alleged that she was duped of Rs 200 while applying for benefits under the Mai-Bahan Yojana, which promised women Rs 2,500.

Basant Kumar, the station in charge, said the matter is being investigated. Apart from Tejashwi, the FIR also has the names of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, former MLA and RJD leader Rishi Mishra, and former Congress candidate Maskoor Ahmad Usmani.

According to the complaint, the leaders named in the case were behind the scheme, which was used to collect Aadhaar numbers, bank account details, and mobile numbers. Gudiya Devi alleged that Innocent women were misled and money was taken from them.