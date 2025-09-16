FIR Filed Against Tejashwi, INDIA Bloc Leaders In Alleged Welfare Scheme Fraud Case In Bihar’s Darbhanga
Apart from Tejashwi Yadav, the FIR also has the names of Sanjay Yadav, Rishi Mishra, and Maskoor Ahmad Usmani.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Darbhanga: A day after the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded action against Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Mishra for allegedly beating a YouTuber, an FIR was registered against INDIA leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, following allegations of fraud linked to government welfare schemes, police said on Tuesday.
The FIR was filed at the Singhwara police station on the complaint of Gudiya Devi, who alleged that she was duped of Rs 200 while applying for benefits under the Mai-Bahan Yojana, which promised women Rs 2,500.
Basant Kumar, the station in charge, said the matter is being investigated. Apart from Tejashwi, the FIR also has the names of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, former MLA and RJD leader Rishi Mishra, and former Congress candidate Maskoor Ahmad Usmani.
According to the complaint, the leaders named in the case were behind the scheme, which was used to collect Aadhaar numbers, bank account details, and mobile numbers. Gudiya Devi alleged that Innocent women were misled and money was taken from them.
“A few days ago, some people came to my house and explained a scheme, asking me to gather more women. On their request, I called a few women from the neighbourhood. They then brought out some forms from their car and asked the women present to submit their Aadhaar cards, mobile numbers, and Rs 200 each. They assured us that Rs 2,500 would be credited to our bank accounts every month and collected all our documents,” she said.
Later, Gudiya Devi added, when my husband, Mithilesh Bhagat, returned home and I told him about the incident, he said that we had been cheated. Tejashwi, on Monday, had demanded action against the state Urban Development minister for allegedly abusing and assaulting a journalist for asking questions in Darbhanga district recently.
He also referred to a recent Rajasthan court order in which Kumar was allegedly held guilty of being involved in the manufacture of spurious medicines. Yadav demanded that the minister, who is the MLA of Jale constituency in Darbhanga, be sacked or asked to resign from the Nitish Kumar Cabinet in light of the order. Rejecting the charges levelled by the RJD leader, Jibesh Kumar alleged that it was the journalist and his supporters who had attacked him.
Read more: