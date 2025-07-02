ETV Bharat / state

FIR Filed Against Puri Shankaracharya Over Controversial Remarks On Assamese Brahmins

Representatives of Brahmin bodies talk to the media after filing the FIR. ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: In a significant development in the ongoing controversy involving Puri Shankaracharya, several Brahmin organisations in Assam have lodged an FIR against the Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nishchalananda Saraswati at the Dispur Police Station. The move comes in response to his recent controversial remark alleging that Brahmins in Assam used to consume beef in the past.

On Tuesday, representatives of multiple Brahmin bodies came together under the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Front (ABBF) banner to file the complaint. The delegation was led by ABBF's Assam State President Satish Chandra Sharma and General Secretary Pabitra Kumar Sarma, who expressed strong objection to the religious leader’s statement, calling it historically inaccurate and deeply offensive.

The controversy stems from a video in which Shankaracharya reportedly claimed that Assamese Brahmins consumed beef until he personally guided them to stop doing so after assuming his religious position. This statement sparked widespread outrage among Brahmin communities across Assam.

Speaking to the media, ABBF General Secretary Pabitra Kumar Sarma said, “Over the past few days, this statement has stirred deep unrest in Assamese society. Shankaracharya claimed in a video that it was only after his intervention that Brahmins in Assam stopped eating beef. This is a grave insult to our heritage.”

Sharma also revealed that despite attempting to seek clarification from Shankaracharya's personal aide, no response was received.