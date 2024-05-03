FIR Filed Against St Cong Chief For Alleged Derogatory Comment Against BJP Leader Imarti Devi

Gwalior: An FIR has been filed against Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday for his alleged derogatory statements against state BJP leader Imarti Devi.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Imarti Devi at Dabra police station in Gwalior, a case was registered against Patwari under various sections including SC/ST Act. Patwari, however, apologised saying Imarti Devi is like his elder sister and claimed that his remarks were being distorted.

"A case has been registered against Jitu Patwari on Imarti Devi's complaint. Investigations are underway," Gwalior ASP Niranjan Sharma. ASP Niranjan Sharma said.

The controversy rose after a video went viral where a woman is heard supporting Congress candidates from Bhind and Gwalior Lok Sabha seats. It was claimed that the voice was of Imarti Devi, which the BJP leader had denied.

While commenting on the audio clip, Patwari used wordplay with the term 'imarti', which is a popular sweet and made alleged derogatory comment on the name.

His remarks drew criticism from all quarters with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia alleging that Patwari's words reflect Congress's mentality and slammed him for making such derogatory comments against a woman. Imarti Devi had quit Congress and joined BJP along with Scindia in 2020.

Patwari on Friday denied making any derogatory remarks against Imarti Devi and said that his statement is being distorted. He also said that Imarti Devi is like his elder sister and mother and apologised if his remarks have hurt anyone.