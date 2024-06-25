FIR Filed Against Ex-BJP MLA Pritam Gowda For Sharing Pen drive

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against Pritam Gowda, former BJP MLA from Hassan, for allegedly sharing a pen drive containing a video, which former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna allegedly recorded of sexually harassing a victim on video call.

The FIR was lodged at the CID cyber station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, who alleged that Prajwal shared a video of sexual harassment causing embarrassment to her and her family.

A case related to sharing of pen drive was filed against Gowda and three others. They are Prajwal, who is already being probed in three cases of sexual assault and harassment, and Gowda's accomplices Sharath and Kiran.

The four have been booked under section 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking and harassing a woman), 354 (assault on woman), 506 (threat to life) of the IPC and relevant section of the IT Act. Prajwal has been named as the first accused while Gowda as the fourth accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has also issued a notice to Gowda asking him to appear for hearing.