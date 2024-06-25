ETV Bharat / state

FIR Filed Against Ex-BJP MLA Pritam Gowda For Sharing Pen drive

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

A fourth case has been registered against former JD(U) MP Prajwal Revanna and an FIR has been lodged against him as well as former BJP MLA Pritam Gowda and his associates Sharath and Kiran for sharing pen drive containing sexual harassment video.

FIR Filed Against BJP Ex-MLA Pritam Gowda For Sharing Pen drive
Pritam Gowda, former BJP MLA (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against Pritam Gowda, former BJP MLA from Hassan, for allegedly sharing a pen drive containing a video, which former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna allegedly recorded of sexually harassing a victim on video call.

The FIR was lodged at the CID cyber station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, who alleged that Prajwal shared a video of sexual harassment causing embarrassment to her and her family.

A case related to sharing of pen drive was filed against Gowda and three others. They are Prajwal, who is already being probed in three cases of sexual assault and harassment, and Gowda's accomplices Sharath and Kiran.

The four have been booked under section 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking and harassing a woman), 354 (assault on woman), 506 (threat to life) of the IPC and relevant section of the IT Act. Prajwal has been named as the first accused while Gowda as the fourth accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has also issued a notice to Gowda asking him to appear for hearing.

This is the fourth case that has been registered against Prajwal. Gowda and his two accomplices face charges of sharing the pen drive.

Prajwal, who is presently in judicial custody, has been remanded in SIT custody till June 29 by the 42nd ACMM Court. He is lodged in Agrahara Jail in Parappa and will be brought for questioning by the SIT officials.

On the other hand, CID officials are investigating his brother Suraj Revanna for allegedly sexually assaulting a youth. Both the brothers will be interrogated in separate cases.

Read more

Suraj Revanna Remanded to CID Custody Till July 1 in 'Unnatural Sexual Assault' Case

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against Pritam Gowda, former BJP MLA from Hassan, for allegedly sharing a pen drive containing a video, which former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna allegedly recorded of sexually harassing a victim on video call.

The FIR was lodged at the CID cyber station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, who alleged that Prajwal shared a video of sexual harassment causing embarrassment to her and her family.

A case related to sharing of pen drive was filed against Gowda and three others. They are Prajwal, who is already being probed in three cases of sexual assault and harassment, and Gowda's accomplices Sharath and Kiran.

The four have been booked under section 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking and harassing a woman), 354 (assault on woman), 506 (threat to life) of the IPC and relevant section of the IT Act. Prajwal has been named as the first accused while Gowda as the fourth accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has also issued a notice to Gowda asking him to appear for hearing.

This is the fourth case that has been registered against Prajwal. Gowda and his two accomplices face charges of sharing the pen drive.

Prajwal, who is presently in judicial custody, has been remanded in SIT custody till June 29 by the 42nd ACMM Court. He is lodged in Agrahara Jail in Parappa and will be brought for questioning by the SIT officials.

On the other hand, CID officials are investigating his brother Suraj Revanna for allegedly sexually assaulting a youth. Both the brothers will be interrogated in separate cases.

Read more

Suraj Revanna Remanded to CID Custody Till July 1 in 'Unnatural Sexual Assault' Case

TAGGED:

SHARING PEN DRIVEEX BJP MLA PRITAM GOWDAFIR HAS BEEN REGISTEREDPRAJWAL REVANNA CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.