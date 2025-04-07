FIR Filed Against Annapoorneshwari Nagar Inspector and Six Others by Lokayukta

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against seven individuals, including the Inspector of Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station, on allegations of coercion and corruption in a civil property dispute.

Last week, Lokayukta officials raided the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station following allegations that officers had interfered in a civil case, allegedly pressuring a contractor to transfer ownership of a property valued at ₹four crore for a reduced price.

Details of the Complaint

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by civil contractor Chenne Gowda. According to Gowda, Inspector AV Kumar and Constables Umesh and Ananth, along with CP Gavigowda, Divya, Somashekara Aradhya, and Dinesh, have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Gowda claimed that his wife, Anusha—a government employee — was previously involved in a case registered at the same police station. In an effort to settle the case by filing a 'B Report' (closure report), Inspector Kumar allegedly demanded that Gowda transfer ownership of a property worth ₹4 crore for a lower price.

Alleged Coercion and Threats

Gowda further alleged that unidentified individuals had previously trespassed into their home, which he suspected was part of the pressure campaign. He stated that he had recorded video evidence of the incident. He also accused the police of summoning him to the station and forcibly making him sign an agreement to transfer the property.

The complainant said that last week, Inspector Kumar called him to a private hotel in Nagarabhavi under the pretext of finalizing the agreement and obtaining his wife Anusha’s signature. It was during this meeting that the Lokayukta conducted its raid, reportedly catching five of the accused, including two constables, and initiating interrogation.

Inspector Kumar on the Run

Following the operation, Inspector Kumar fled the scene and is currently absconding, according to Lokayukta sources. It is worth noting that Kumar had previously been nominated for the Chief Minister’s Medal, adding a layer of gravity to the allegations.