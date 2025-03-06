FIR Against Bengal Minister Bratya Basu, Professor In Jadavpur University Clash

Kolkata: In the wake of Calcutta High Court directive, Kolkata Police have filed an FIR against West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu and a professor in connection with violence and clashes at Jadavpur University (JU), which left many several injured.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by JU student Indranuj Roy, who was allegedly injured by Basu's car during the protest on March 1. According to Lalbazar police headquarter sources, the FIR has been lodged against the minister and JU professor Omprakash Mishra at the Jadavpur police station. Cases have been registered under multiple sections including attempt to murder, assault and molestation of a woman and threat to kill, sources said.

An officer of the Kolkata Police's intelligence branch said, "We had received complaints earlier as well. Now, on the basis of this complaint, investigations have been initiated."

On Wednesday, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court had asked as to why FIR was not accepted. The court also questioned the efficiency of the Kolkata Police's intelligence branch and ordered that the complaint of injured student Indranuj Roy should be accepted as an FIR.

Notably, trouble arose over a webinar at JU on Saturday. The Left and ultra-Left student organisations were protesting at the annual conference of the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal College and University Professors' Association (WBCUPA). Situation aggravated after minister Bratya Basu entered the university through the back door, avoiding the chaos at the entrance.

During the minister's address, the agitating students kept shouting slogans and various satirical posters were also displayed. When Basu was leaving the campus, protesting students stopped his car demanding to talk to him. However, the car picked up speed and a student reportedly fell in front of its wheels. Students claimed Indranuj Roy, a first-year student of English department, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital. Another student, Abhinav Basu, was also injured.

A group of students were accused of attacking the education minister's car while the students organisation accused the minister of attempting to run over them with his car.

On the night of the incident, a complaint was filed by Indranuj Roy via email. However, the police allegedly did not register any case. Then a case was filed in the High Court on Wednesday. Lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, representing JU students, said that the police did not file any case based on the their complaints. He said when injured students went to police, complaints were not taken but complaints that were against the students were taken.

After this, Calcutta High Court Justice Tirthankar Ghosh ordered that the complaint of the injured student should be taken as an FIR. "The statement that has come so far is one-sided. The state should behave like a state. The police should immediately accept the complaint made by the students as an FIR. Starting from reckless driving, other issues should be included in the FIR. This is a complete intelligence failure," judge had said.