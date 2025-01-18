ETV Bharat / state

Top Officers Booked In Chhattisgarh Over Corruption, Irregularities In Road Construction

The 52 km road from Gangaloor to Nelsnar in Bijapur was built with substandard material prompting an FIR lodged against the accused officials.

Top Officers Booked Over Corruption In Road Construction Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
A view of damaged stretch of road in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Bijapur: The Chhattisgarh government has initiated a probe into the alleged faulty construction of a 52.40 km road from Gangaloor to Nelsnar here, officials said.

This comes following reports that the road construction involved massive corruption and irregularities. Earlier this month, journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was also murdered allegedly over his reporting on corruption in road construction and the use of substandard materials.

Mukesh was killed on January 3, with his body found in a septic tank at the contractor's property. Later, the police arrested the accused contractor, Suresh Chandrakar, and his associates for the murder. However, the incident triggered widespread outrage and condemnations, with people raising concerns over the safety of journalists who highlight corrupt practices in government projects.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has filed an FIR against several officials, including retired Executive Engineer BL Dhruv, Sub-Divisional Officer RK Sinha, and Deputy Engineer GS Kodopi. It also suspended two officers, RK Sinha and GS Kodopi, with immediate effect.

Following Mukesh’s murder, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao promised strict action and stated that the government would not spare any corrupt official or contractor. “The only place for corrupt people in Chhattisgarh is in jail,” he said.

Meanwhile, the probe into the road construction has revealed “major irregularities” in the project. This prompted the government to cancel the contractor's license.

The state and central government have been presenting the road projects in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh as part of their bigger plan to combat Naxalims. The Union home ministry also pumped money to accelerate development in the region to improve connectivity in line with their target of ending Naxalism in the state by March 2026.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh CM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid To Murdered Journalist's Family
  2. Chhattisgarh Scribe's Murder: Main Accused Hatched Conspiracy, Withdrew Money From Bank, Says SIT

Bijapur: The Chhattisgarh government has initiated a probe into the alleged faulty construction of a 52.40 km road from Gangaloor to Nelsnar here, officials said.

This comes following reports that the road construction involved massive corruption and irregularities. Earlier this month, journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was also murdered allegedly over his reporting on corruption in road construction and the use of substandard materials.

Mukesh was killed on January 3, with his body found in a septic tank at the contractor's property. Later, the police arrested the accused contractor, Suresh Chandrakar, and his associates for the murder. However, the incident triggered widespread outrage and condemnations, with people raising concerns over the safety of journalists who highlight corrupt practices in government projects.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has filed an FIR against several officials, including retired Executive Engineer BL Dhruv, Sub-Divisional Officer RK Sinha, and Deputy Engineer GS Kodopi. It also suspended two officers, RK Sinha and GS Kodopi, with immediate effect.

Following Mukesh’s murder, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao promised strict action and stated that the government would not spare any corrupt official or contractor. “The only place for corrupt people in Chhattisgarh is in jail,” he said.

Meanwhile, the probe into the road construction has revealed “major irregularities” in the project. This prompted the government to cancel the contractor's license.

The state and central government have been presenting the road projects in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh as part of their bigger plan to combat Naxalims. The Union home ministry also pumped money to accelerate development in the region to improve connectivity in line with their target of ending Naxalism in the state by March 2026.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh CM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid To Murdered Journalist's Family
  2. Chhattisgarh Scribe's Murder: Main Accused Hatched Conspiracy, Withdrew Money From Bank, Says SIT

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT OFFICERSROAD GANGALOOR TO NELASNARCRIME REGISTERED ON RETIRED OFFICERMURDER OF JOURNALIST MUKESHFIR ROAD CONSTRUCTION CHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.