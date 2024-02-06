Uttar Pradesh: FIR Against Cops for Bulldozing House in Lucknow BKT

Lucknow: A case has been registered against the then SDM, Naib Tehsildar and several police personnel of the local police station for allegedly demolishing a house with JCB in BKT area of the capital about seven years ago.

The court registered a case against SDM Jyotsna Yadav, Naib Tehsildar Bakshi Ka Talab, Advocate Kallan, Sushil Rawat, Kunwar Bahadur Builder Jaiprakash Shukla alias JP Shukla, the then SSI BKT Girish Chandra Pandey, Inspector Bhupendra Singh Police Station Bakshi Ka Talab.

A case has been registered against several unidentified constables of Bakshi Ka Talab police station and others.

This case has been registered in the BKT police station on the orders of the Lucknow bench of the High Court. It is alleged that in the year 2017, the then SDM BKT Jyotsna Yadav, along with Tehsil officials and police force, had demolished the house built on the land owned by Awadhesh Dwivedi. The miscreants also attacked his family.

According to the FIR lodged in BKT police station on the orders of the High Court, Dwivedi was leaving the High Court, Lucknow on May 22, 2017 when his son called him to inform him of the attack.

He was told that several cops had arrived on the spot and were abusing the family.

They had also threatened to demolish the house with JCB. When Dwivedi reached his residence, SDM BKT Jyotsana Yadav was present there along with the police force.

Dwivedi in the FIR said when he confronted the SDM, he was infuriated.

Following this, on his instructions, JP Shukla started demolishing his boundary wall and pillars with JCB. When his wife protested, the police and tehsil employees abused and beat her.