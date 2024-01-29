Loading...

FIR Against Minor Boy After Youth Dies Due to Kite String in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

A youth on way to drop his four-year-old cousin to school died after a kite string slit his throat in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai on January 22. Based on the family's complaint, police registered a case and found the kite-flyer, a minor boy, guilty. An FIR has been registered against the minor.

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): Police have lodged an FIR against a minor boy in connection with the death of a youth whose throat was slit by a kite string in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai.

On January 22, 18-year-old Ajay Kumar Tandekar, a resident of Belargondi village of Rajnandgaon, was taking his cousin Vihaan (4) to school on his bike when a kite string got entangled round his neck. Both Ajay and Vihaan fell from the bike. While Ajay died on the spot, Vihaan suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The kite was being flown by a minor boy. The victim's family lodged a complaint on the basis of which, a case was registered against the minor boy.

Charoda GRP initiated investigations in this connection. While probing the case, police found the kite-flyer, who is a minor boy guilty. Bhilai 3 GRP Traffic Inspector Raj Borj said, "It has been revealed that the kite string that led to the youth's death was flown by a minor. An FIR has been registered against him and necessary action is being taken in this regard."

Police also said that the condition of the victim's cousin has been stated to be critical by the doctors. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, a police officer said.

