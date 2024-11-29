ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against Chandrashekarnath Swamiji For 'Controversial' Statement On Muslim Voting Rights

Addressing a rally on Thursday, Kumar Chandrashekarnath Swamiji proposed a law to revoke voting rights of Muslims and abolish Waqf Board.

Kumar Chandrashekarnath Swamiji (ETV Bharat)
Bengaluru: A case has been registered at the Upparpete police station against Kumar Chandrashekarnath Swamiji, head of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasansthana Mutt, for his "controversial" statements about the voting rights of Muslims.

The police said that an FIR has been registered against Chandrashekarnath Swamiji based on a complaint filed by Syed Abbas, a resident of Valmikinagar in Chamarajapete.

''Chandrashekar Swamiji has hurt our sentiments by speaking against Islam. Action should be taken against him for making provocative speeches that incite communal hatred and enmity,'' complainant Syed Abbas said.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Chandrashekarnath Swamiji under Section 299 (outraging religious feelings) of the BNS and an investigation is underway, police said.

The controversial remarks were made at a rally organised by Karnataka unit's Bharatiya Kisan Sangh to address concerns over land rights and Waqf property disputes on Thursday. During his speech, Swamiji had proposed a law to revoke voting rights for Muslims and to abolish the Waqf Board.

His statements faced severe backlash, with many labeling them divisive and unconstitutional.

However, Swamiji later apologised for his controversial remarks. The seer, in a press release, expressed regret, stating "Muslims are also citizens of this country. Like everyone else, they too have voting rights. If my statement yesterday has caused discomfort to our Muslim brothers, I sincerely apologise for it."

"We have always treated people of every religion equally. Muslims frequently visit our Mutt, and we actively participate in their social functions. There is no intolerance towards any community," Swamiji remarked, urging the public to move past the controversy.

