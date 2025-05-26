FIR Against BJP MLC For 'Pakistani' Slur On DC Fouzia Taranum, 'Dog' Remark On Minister Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi: A major political controversy has erupted in Karnataka after BJP MLC N. Ravikumar made a communally charged remark against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, a Muslim IAS officer and recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award for best electoral practices. During a protest in Kalaburagi, Ravikumar questioned the officer’s nationality, suggesting she was "from Pakistan"—a statement that has triggered outrage and prompted legal action.

The incident occurred during a BJP-led demonstration outside the DC’s office on May 21. Ravikumar, while addressing party workers, expressed anger over the alleged mistreatment of Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Narayanaswamy was reportedly held inside a government guest house in Chittapur by Congress supporters during his visit for the Tiranga Yatra, following his controversial remark comparing Minister Priyank Kharge to a “dog.”

Communally Charged Remark Sparks Outrage

In an inflammatory address, Ravikumar said, “I don’t know whether the Kalaburagi DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here. Looking at your applause, it seems like the DC has indeed come from Pakistan.” The statement, perceived as communal vilification, sparked widespread condemnation.



Minister Priyank Kharge Condemns the Attack

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge reacted strongly, calling Ravikumar’s remarks “highly distasteful” and reflective of a “deeply disturbing mindset” within the BJP ranks.

"To question the nationality of a respected civil servant is not only shameful but dangerous,” Kharge said. “What kind of patriotism allows you to abuse your own officers? People who speak like this about fellow citizens—can they even be called Indians?”

Kharge also alleged that the BJP government had sidelined upright officers in the past for political reasons. “The selection of DCs has become a politically influenced process. Our Hakku Yatra (Rights March) has now become a target of the RSS-BJP ecosystem,” he said, emphasising that the constitutional role of civil servants should not be politicised.

Legal Action Initiated

In response to the incident, a Kalaburagi resident, Dattatreya, filed a police complaint against Ravikumar. An FIR was registered under BNS 91/2025, citing sections 197, 224, 299, and BNS 3(1)(r) related to hate speech and SC/ST Atrocities Prevention. Kalaburagi police have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.