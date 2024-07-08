FIR Against 3 Including Manager of Restaurant Co-Owned by Virat Kohli For Violating Time Limit

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park police station against the managers of three restaurants in the city, including One8 Commune, a restaurant co-owned by star India batter Virat Kohli, for allowing customers beyond the time limit, police said on Monday.

On the night of July 6, personnel attached to the Cubbon Park station police conducted a special drive against restaurants, bars and pubs which are operating beyond the rules set by the Karnataka government, police said.

A case has been registered against the managers of One8 Commune, which is located on Kasturaba Road, Empire Restaurant, which is situated on Church Street, and the Panzio Bar and Restaurant on Brigade Road here at the Cubbon Park police station on the charge of allowing customers even after the stipulated time limit, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shekhar HT, Bengaluru Central Division, told ETV Bharat, "A case has been registered on the ground that the restaurant was violating the time limits and allowing the customers. A case has been registered against not only One 8 Commune but also some other restaurants and pubs of the central division, which were open beyond the time limit."

Virat Kohli's ambitious venture One 8 Commune is also located in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata. One 8 Commune restaurant was started in Bengaluru in December 2023. The special restaurant is located on the sixth floor of Ratnam's Complex on Kasturaba Road, within touching distance of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Customers can enjoy views of Cubbon Park and Chinnaswamy Stadium while sitting in this One 8 Commune. Virat Kohli has a special bond with Bengaluru as he has been playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the inception of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).