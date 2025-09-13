ETV Bharat / state

Final Year RG Kar Medical College Student Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Mother Alleges Murder

Malda: The mysterious death of a final year MBBS female student of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which made headlines following the horrific rape and murder of a medic last year, has come to the fore after her mother gave a written complaint to the Englishbazaar police station against a student of the Malda Medical College.

Anindita Soren (24), the deceased, was a resident of the Dakshin Chakbhavani area of ​​Balurghat in South Dinajpur district and belonged to the tribal community. The complaint was filed by her mother, Alpana Tudu, on Saturday, alleging murder.

In her complaint, she claimed that her daughter was in a love affair with Ujjwal Soren, a final-year student of the Malda Medical College. Since she returned home on August 6, Anindita had been keeping silent. After being asked several times about the sudden change in her behaviour, she informed the family members that she was pregnant. Alpana had requested Ujjwal to marry his daughter according to social norms. Allegedly, Ujjwal called Anindita to a nursing home in Bhavanipur and coerced her for an abortion. Following the termination of her pregnancy, Ujjwal stopped being in touch with Anindita.

Alpana further claimed that Ujjwal called Anindita to meet him on September 8. When she called her daughter on September 11 at noon, Anindita hung up the phone without saying a word. On Saturday morning, Ujjwal called Alpana to inform her that Anindita was admitted to the Malda Medical College. When she rushed to the hospital, she noticed something was coming out of Anindita's mouth. Anindita told her that Ujjwal had fed her something with the intent of killing.