Final Year MBBS Student Dies By Suspected Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: A final year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at the intern hostel of a medical college in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday, police said.

A police official said that on Wednesday, the Mahavir Nagar police station received a distress call from the hostel about the alleged suicide of the 28-year-old medical student, a resident of Basti area in capital Jaipur.

Soon after receiving the information, a team of police was rushed to the spot and the body of the student recovered from Hostel number 3 was taken into custody for post-mortem, the official said.

Other MBBS students living in the hostel, who were questioned by the police, said that they did not see the deceased for the last two days. The students said that they broke open the door of his hostel room only to find him dead inside.

Mahavir Nagar police station officer Ramesh Kaviya said the victim's family has been informed about the incident. After their arrival, post-mortem and other legal formalities will be completed on Thursday, Kaviya said.

According to CI Kaviya, a suicide note has also been found on the spot. In the note, the victim has apologized to his parents that he could not fulfill their dream.

Reports said that the deceased was under stress and was not performing as per his expectations.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.