ETV Bharat / state

Final Year MBBS Student Dies By Suspected Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Police said that the deceased has left behind a suicide note apologising to his parents that he could not fulfill their dream.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Kota: A final year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at the intern hostel of a medical college in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday, police said.

A police official said that on Wednesday, the Mahavir Nagar police station received a distress call from the hostel about the alleged suicide of the 28-year-old medical student, a resident of Basti area in capital Jaipur.

Soon after receiving the information, a team of police was rushed to the spot and the body of the student recovered from Hostel number 3 was taken into custody for post-mortem, the official said.

Other MBBS students living in the hostel, who were questioned by the police, said that they did not see the deceased for the last two days. The students said that they broke open the door of his hostel room only to find him dead inside.

Mahavir Nagar police station officer Ramesh Kaviya said the victim's family has been informed about the incident. After their arrival, post-mortem and other legal formalities will be completed on Thursday, Kaviya said.

According to CI Kaviya, a suicide note has also been found on the spot. In the note, the victim has apologized to his parents that he could not fulfill their dream.

Reports said that the deceased was under stress and was not performing as per his expectations.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read more:

  1. NEET Aspirant Ends Life In Kota; Cops Suspect Personal Reason
  2. Kota Man Dies By Suicide Alleging Police Failure To Register Case Against Mentally Challenged Daughter's Molester

Kota: A final year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at the intern hostel of a medical college in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday, police said.

A police official said that on Wednesday, the Mahavir Nagar police station received a distress call from the hostel about the alleged suicide of the 28-year-old medical student, a resident of Basti area in capital Jaipur.

Soon after receiving the information, a team of police was rushed to the spot and the body of the student recovered from Hostel number 3 was taken into custody for post-mortem, the official said.

Other MBBS students living in the hostel, who were questioned by the police, said that they did not see the deceased for the last two days. The students said that they broke open the door of his hostel room only to find him dead inside.

Mahavir Nagar police station officer Ramesh Kaviya said the victim's family has been informed about the incident. After their arrival, post-mortem and other legal formalities will be completed on Thursday, Kaviya said.

According to CI Kaviya, a suicide note has also been found on the spot. In the note, the victim has apologized to his parents that he could not fulfill their dream.

Reports said that the deceased was under stress and was not performing as per his expectations.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read more:

  1. NEET Aspirant Ends Life In Kota; Cops Suspect Personal Reason
  2. Kota Man Dies By Suicide Alleging Police Failure To Register Case Against Mentally Challenged Daughter's Molester

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MBBS FINAL YEAR STUDENT ENDS LIFEMBBS STUDENT ENDS LIFE IN KOTAKOTA SUICIDESRAJASTHAN MBBS STUDENT SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.