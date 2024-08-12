Final-Year Engineering Student Raped In Moving Car By Senior In Lucknow

Agra: A final-year engineering student was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car by her senior in Lucknow. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at Sikandra police station and search is on for the accused.
The incident took place on Saturday evening in Sikandra area of Lucknow. In her complaint, the girl said that she was standing near Kargil intersection, when her senior came in a car and stopped in front of her. The accused asked her to get inside and when she refused, he dragged her into the car.
The curtains of the car were pulled down and the accused tied her hands and legs before allegedly raping her. He had also increased the volume of the car's music system in order to avoid drawing attention of the passersby.
After the act, the girl was thrown on the roadside in a semi-nude state and the accused fled from the spot. She somehow got to her feet and returned home.
The victim is a student of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University. On Sunday, she went to Sikandra police station and filed a complaint against the senior.
Sikandra police station in-charge inspector Neeraj Sharma said that investigations are underway and the accused will be nabbed very soon. The victim's medical examination has been conducted, he said.
In her complaint, the victim said that she does not want to be a burden on her parents and demanded strict punishment against the accused. "The way he ruined my life, his life too should be ruined. I will get him punished myself," her complaint read.
The victim further alleged that the accused is one year senior to her and has passed away from the university. She said that he was in relationship with many girls and had also wanted to befriend her but she had rejected his offer. After which, the accused had filed a false complaint against her to the head of the department following which, her marksheet was withheld, she alleged.
Read more Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: College Principal Resigns As 3 Lakh Doctors Across Country Join Protests