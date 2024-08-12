ETV Bharat / state

Final-Year Engineering Student Raped In Moving Car By Senior In Lucknow

Agra: A final-year engineering student was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car by her senior in Lucknow. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at Sikandra police station and search is on for the accused.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Sikandra area of Lucknow. In her complaint, the girl said that she was standing near Kargil intersection, when her senior came in a car and stopped in front of her. The accused asked her to get inside and when she refused, he dragged her into the car.

The curtains of the car were pulled down and the accused tied her hands and legs before allegedly raping her. He had also increased the volume of the car's music system in order to avoid drawing attention of the passersby.

After the act, the girl was thrown on the roadside in a semi-nude state and the accused fled from the spot. She somehow got to her feet and returned home.

The victim is a student of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University. On Sunday, she went to Sikandra police station and filed a complaint against the senior.