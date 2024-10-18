ETV Bharat / state

Final Draft Of UCC Rules Submitted To Uttarakhand Government

Final draft of rules and regulations for the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand submitted to govt: Officials

By PTI

Final draft of rules and regulations for the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand submitted to govt: Officials
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Final draft of rules and regulations for implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand submitted to govt: Officials.

Govt appointed committee hands over final draft to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

