Final Countdown: Ram Temple Construction To Be Completed By June 5

Ayodhya: The construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by June 5 this year. On Tuesday, during the installation of the flag pole on the top of the Ram Temple, Ram Janambhoomi construction panel's chairman, Nipendra Mishra, shared this information.

"Under the premises of the Ram temple corridor, temples of Maharshi Valmiki, Ahilya, Nishad Raj, August Muni, and Shabri Mata will also be completed before June 5. The worship rituals for the Ram Darbar and the six temples built along the Parkota (outer boundary) will take place on June 5," he added.

Furthermore, the detailed programme will be shared by the temple trust, General Secretary, Champat Rai. While talking about the challenges faced during the construction work of the Ram Temple, Nipendra Mishra said that they faced many geographical challenges during the construction.

From sourcing materials to design challenges, engineers and the coordination committee were able to find a solution to every hiccup that occurred during the project. The vision behind the construction of the Ram Temple was that it should last for the next 1,000 years without damage.

"For me, these engineering challenges were the toughest part. The solution to all these challenges can be summed up in one word: teamwork,” Mishra said.

The installation of the Ram Darbar on the first floor, which includes the idols of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lord Hanuman, will take place on May 23. All preparations for this have been completed. The idols will arrive in Ayodhya on May 23 and will be placed in their respective sanctums. Following this, there will be some associated religious ceremonies. On June 5, Lord Ram will be ceremoniously enshrined according to our faith and rituals,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the Ram temple of Ayodhya has not used iron in its construction. Now, when this is formally completed, devotees will be able to visit all the different temples within the premises for darshan.