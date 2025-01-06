Filming In Hostel Washrooms: CMR College Hyderabad Chairman Among 7 Staff Members Booked; Two Arrested

Hyderabad: At least seven staff members of CMR Engineering College in Telangana's Medchal have been booked, while two were arrested after female students accused the kitchen staff of filming them in hostel washrooms.
Police said the case has been filed against seven people, including the college chairman, Chamakura Gopal Reddy; Director Madireddy Jangareddy; Principal Varahabhatla Ananthanarayana; and hostel wardens Allam Preethi Reddy and KV Dhanalakshmi.
The two arrested in the case, Nandakishore Kumar (20) and Govind Kumar (20), are natives of Bihar and worked as cooks at the IT campus hostel, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Medchal Kotireddy. The duo is accused of filming female students in the washroom, using the bathroom ventilator, he said.
The arrests come after some students protested against the act on January 1, accusing the staff of misconduct and indecent acts of voyeurism in the hostel. Following this, the police began a probe and registered a case.
“After the complaint, the college management deployed the maids near the washrooms instead of the action. It violated the privacy of students, prompting them to raise concerns,” he said.
“Student complained that the hostel wardens failed to act appropriately, possibly to protect the college's reputation. The chairman, director, and principal reportedly pressured staff to keep the issue confidential,” Kotireddy said.
Police said while seven people have been booked, five individuals have been identified as indirectly responsible for the incident and have been named in the FIR.
