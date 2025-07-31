'File Case Against People Feeding Pigeons': Bombay High Court Directs BMC Amid Health Concerns

Mumbai: Coming down heavily on people feeding pigeons despite imposition of a ban, the Bombay High Court termed it a serious violation of public health safety and ordered Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to register criminal cases under BNS sections against those who continue feeding pigeons in the area.
During a hearing on Wednesday, the division bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Arif Doctor expressed strong displeasure and questioned the BMC how people are still feeding pigeons despite ban order. "Are people no longer afraid of the law? How are they feeding pigeons despite court's ban? And what are you (BMC) doing about it?" the bench asked.
The court acted after coming across certain news reports that people were still feeding pigeons at the Dadar Kabutarkhana, despite previous orders prohibiting it.
It is worth noting that the state government has already directed BMC to shut pigeon coops across Mumbai, highlighting the serious health risks caused by pigeon droppings and feathers.
The issue is part of a wider public interest petition, where bird lovers including Pallavi Patil have moved the High Court seeking permission to feed pigeons twice a day, especially in heritage zones like Dadar. During the hearing, the petitioners argued that banning feeding was causing pigeon deaths and hurting bird welfare. However, the court made it clear that while heritage locations will not face immediate action, public health remains a priority.
The court maintained its interim order and has asked the BMC to submit a report on the criminal action taken during the next hearing scheduled on August 7, 2025.
What Bombay HC Said
- Despite the ban, feeding of pigeons continues illegally in Dadar.
- BMC must register complaints with the police against violators.
- Pigeon droppings and feathers pose a serious health hazard.
- Health of citizens must not be compromised for emotional or religious reasons.
- BMC must take strict measures to prevent public inconvenience caused by large pigeon flocks.
The controversy began after the municipal administration banned pigeon feeding, citing human health concerns as well as deaths of birds. In response, bird lovers approached the court, asking permission for daily feeding. While the court did not fully accept the petitioners' demand, it refused to shut heritage kabutarkhanas like Dadar for now, stating that a balance between public health and heritage values must be maintained.
