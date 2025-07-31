ETV Bharat / state

'File Case Against People Feeding Pigeons': Bombay High Court Directs BMC Amid Health Concerns

Mumbai: Coming down heavily on people feeding pigeons despite imposition of a ban, the Bombay High Court termed it a serious violation of public health safety and ordered Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to register criminal cases under BNS sections against those who continue feeding pigeons in the area.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the division bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Arif Doctor expressed strong displeasure and questioned the BMC how people are still feeding pigeons despite ban order. "Are people no longer afraid of the law? How are they feeding pigeons despite court's ban? And what are you (BMC) doing about it?" the bench asked.

The court acted after coming across certain news reports that people were still feeding pigeons at the Dadar Kabutarkhana, despite previous orders prohibiting it.

It is worth noting that the state government has already directed BMC to shut pigeon coops across Mumbai, highlighting the serious health risks caused by pigeon droppings and feathers.