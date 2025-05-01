Fighter Aircraft To Land At Airstrip on Ganga Expressway In UP

Shahjahanpur: Fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force will land on the Ganga Expressway on May 2 and 3.

Aircraft like Rafale, Mirage and Jaguar will land on an airstrip built in the Expressway near Piru village in Jalalabad. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will witness the take-off and landing of the aircraft which will start from morning.

The trial landing of the aircraft will start from 8 am. The administration has installed generators and lights for night landing on the Expressway whose portion near Piru village has been taken over by the Indian Air Force. This apart, barricading has been done within 5 km of the landing zone.

The 3 km long airstrip built near Piru village is vital from a strategic point of view as China is just 250 km away from the location. The airstrip can play a vital role if there is an attack on military airports in the event of a war.

A view of the Ganga Expressway (ETV Bharat)

District Magistrate, Shahjahanpur Dharmendra Pratap Singh said the Indian Air Force will to land its fighter aircraft on the airstrip located on Ganga Expressway on May 2 and 3. "This is a proud moment for Shahjahanpur. The administration has completed its preparations for the event. The Chief Minister is likely to remain present. Besides, 1,000 school children have been invited to the programme". He said required arrangements have been made for night landing on the airstrip.

Nearly 250 CCTV cameras will be installed on both sides of the airstrip for security to ensure safe passage and enable prompt police action in case of any suspicious activity. For operational purposes, the Ganga Expressway is more important for the India Air Force than two other airstrips on the Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal Expressways.