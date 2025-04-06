Barmer: Fascinating Peacock-Cobra Duel After Being Trapped Inside A Deep Dry Well; Both Rescued

Barmer: A unique fight was seen between the national bird peacock and a black cobra stranded inside a well has garnered wide attention. The fight took place in a 100 feet deep dry well in the Barmer district of Rajasthan a few days ago. A video has emerged showing the snake and the peacock defending themselves while trying to attack each other.

Mukesh Mali, who is known as Cobra man in the area, said that about 8-9 days ago, there was a report of a snake being trapped in a dry well in the Gehun village. The peacock might have come down to drink water and the snake was already present there. Due to the depth of the well, it was not able to come out. In such a situation, the lives of both the snake and the peacock fell in danger.

Mukesh said that first the snake and then the peacock were taken out of the well and both were released in a safe place later. He said that when he reached the well to launch rescue operations with the help of the villagers, the fight was going on between the peacock and the snake. Both were defending each other and this fight is a rare sight, which was captured in the video, he said.

Actually, after coming to know about the trapped peacock and the snake, the villagers themselves informed Mukesh about this. With the help of the villagers, Mukesh descended into the 100 feet deep dry well and rescued the snake and the peacock one by one. The villagers praised the bravery of Mukesh Mali in rescuing the stranded duo from the well.