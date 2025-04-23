ETV Bharat / state

Fight Over Fish Curry Turns Fatal In Telangana, Migrant Worker Killed In Drunken Brawl

Hyderabad: A petty argument over fish curry took a deadly turn as a migrant worker was brutally stabbed in a drunken brawl with his roommates in Mathuguda area of Hyderabad in Telangana, police said. The worker later died in a hospital and one of his roommates has been arrested, they added.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in a room allotted to workers of a water plant. Police said the deceased, identified as Deviram (24), a native of Chhattisgarh, had been working at the water plant for the last four years. Around two months ago, he brought two workers, Mukesh Kumar and Yogesh Kumar, from his hometown to assist at the plant. Venkatesh Yadav, the plant owner from Qutbullapur, had engaged the two workers on Deviram's recommendation, police said.

According to an official of Nagole police station, the three men consumed alcohol on Sunday evening. Deviram, who returned to their room earlier than the others, ate the fish curry they had prepared and fed the remaining portion to stray dogs. When Mukesh and Yogesh returned and asked about the curry, Deviram allegedly responded rudely, leading to a heated argument, he said.