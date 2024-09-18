ETV Bharat / state

Three People Stabbed After A Fight During Ganesha Idol Procession At Karnataka's Belagavi

By PTI

A fight broke out between a person and his friends with the opposite party during the Ganpati idol procession, following which three persons were allegedly stabbed and are undergoing treatment. A case is being registered and investigated.

Belagavi (Karnataka): Three persons were allegedly stabbed following a fight that broke out during a Lord Ganesha idol procession, ahead of its immersion, police said on Wednesday. Darshan Patil, Satish Pujari and Praveen Gundyagol sustained injuries in the attack, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital after the incident in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

"The incident did not take place during the procession, but near the civil hospital here. What we have come to know is that there was a fight during the procession and police intervened and sent away both sides after warning, and the procession proceeded," Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin told reporters.

"According to our information, there was an old enmity between one of the victims and an accused due to a fight six seven months ago," he said, adding this incident might be a consequence of that, and it is being investigated. Martin said it was like a fight between a person and his friends with the opposite party due to some problem.

"When they were dancing (during the procession) the fight seemed to have broken out due to some minor thing that opposite side person was touched, that's all'..", he said. The injuries are minor, the Commissioner said, adding, "We know who was involved in the stabbing and we will arrest the accused." Responding to a question that the fight happened under the "influence of ganja," he said it will be known from the tests. A case is being registered, officials said.

