Fifth Tiger Cub Among Six Dies In Delhi Zoo; Lone Survivor In Intensive Care

New Delhi: Another cub of a Royal Bengal tiger has died in the Delhi zoo, taking the total toll to five, leaving only one survivor, who is currently under intensive care.

The cub, which had been brought to the zoo hospital in the early hours of August 20, died on Saturday afternoon despite the best treatment, zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said.

"In the preliminary investigation, the body temperature of the cub was found to be abnormally high with a running nose. Samples of three cubs who died recently have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly. The exact reason will be clear only after the final report comes," he added.

On August 4, seven-year-old tigress Aditi delivered six cubs, the largest litter recorded at the zoo in over 20 years. A similar case was reported in 2005 when six cubs were born, of which only two had survived. The first cub, which was the weakest among the litter, died on August 8. Another cub, which was unable to feed on the mother's milk, also died soon after.

Early on Friday morning, two more cubs died, bringing the number of surviving cubs down to two. One of the two, which was in critical condition, died on Saturday. "Out of the six cubs, five have died so far. The remaining one, brought in on August 15 for hand-rearing, is healthy and being fed on milk," Kumar added.

Tigress Aditi was brought to Delhi Zoo from Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur in 2021. This is the second consecutive time that the challenge has come up regarding the survival of tiger cubs in the zoo. The zoo administration said every effort is being made to take care of the cubs.

Sheltering tigers since its inauguration in 1959, the Delhi zoo was chosen under the Central Zoo Authority's conservation breeding programme launched in 2010 for 73 critically endangered species. As part of the initiative, the zoo was designated a centre for tiger conservation and breeding.