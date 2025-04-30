Fifth And Last Tiger Shifted From Corbett Tiger Reserve To Rajaji National Park As Tiger Reinstatement Project Draws To A Close

Ramnagar: The 'Tiger Reinstatement Project' running between 'Corbett Tiger Reserve' and 'Rajaji National Park' in Uttarakhand ended on Wednesday.

Under the project, the fifth and last tiger was sent from Corbett to Rajaji National Park. The 'Tiger Reinstatement Project' was started in 2020 after a sharp decline in the number of tigers was witnessed in the western region of Rajaji National Park. Although there is no shortage of natural resources in the park, the absence of tigers had been affecting the balance of biodiversity. The Forest Department of Uttarkhand had started the project to improve tiger numbers at Rajaji National Park.

The objective of the project was to transfer healthy tigers from Corbett Tiger Reserve to the western part of Rajaji National Park. So far, four tigers (one male and three females) have been successfully transferred to Rajaji National Park from different non-tourism areas of Corbett. During the final phase of the project, a five-year-old male tiger was sent to Rajaji National Park from Sanwalde non-tourism area under Bijrani range of Corbett Tiger Reserve. After a health check-up, a satellite radio collar was fitted on the tiger before it was sent to its new habitat at Rajaji National Park.

The tiger being tranquilised before being sent to Rajaji National Park (ETV Bharat)

The western part of Rajaji National Park, where the tiger will be released, already has suitable forest area, adequate prey and water sources. Wildlife experts believe that the area is ideal for tigers, but due to lack of population, it was not able to play its ecological role. Forest Department officials said the activities of the tiger will be constantly monitored through the satellite radio collar fitted on it. During the transfer, a team of veterinarians, rescue team, forest range officials and tiger experts ensured that the tiger did not face any stress and there were no lapses in its security.

Corbett Tiger Reserve is among places in the country with the highest density of tigers due to which it has become possible from the reserve to send tigers to other areas. The project was carried out in collaboration with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Central Government. "It is a historic step, which will not only increase the number of tigers in Rajaji, but also strengthen the biodiversity and ecosystem there," said Dr Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve