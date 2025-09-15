ETV Bharat / state

2 Workers Die Of Electrocution, 6 Injured At Factory In Gujarat's Mehsana

Mehsana: Two workers allegedly got electrocuted and six others were injured when a crane they were operating touched a high-tension wire at a factory near Mandali village on Rajasthan's Mehsana-Ahmedabad highway on Monday.

The mishap occurred at FABHIND, a company involved in manufacturing, supplying and installation of heavy road construction machineries, when workers were pushing the crane that had suddenly halted to restart it.

According to workers, the crane was used for shifting machinery but it had stopped so some workers came forward to push it so that it restarts. Suddenly, the upper portion of the crane touched an 11 kV high-tension line passing above it. As soon as the crane touched the line, around eight workers suffered electric shock and collapsed on the floor.

Two of the workers, watchman Amit Arya and Mahant Abhimanyu, crane operator, died on the spot while six others were seriously injured. They were rushed to the nearest hospital.