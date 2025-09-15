2 Workers Die Of Electrocution, 6 Injured At Factory In Gujarat's Mehsana
The workers were pushing the crane when it touched a high-tension wire above it. The watchman and crane operator died on the spot.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Mehsana: Two workers allegedly got electrocuted and six others were injured when a crane they were operating touched a high-tension wire at a factory near Mandali village on Rajasthan's Mehsana-Ahmedabad highway on Monday.
The mishap occurred at FABHIND, a company involved in manufacturing, supplying and installation of heavy road construction machineries, when workers were pushing the crane that had suddenly halted to restart it.
According to workers, the crane was used for shifting machinery but it had stopped so some workers came forward to push it so that it restarts. Suddenly, the upper portion of the crane touched an 11 kV high-tension line passing above it. As soon as the crane touched the line, around eight workers suffered electric shock and collapsed on the floor.
Two of the workers, watchman Amit Arya and Mahant Abhimanyu, crane operator, died on the spot while six others were seriously injured. They were rushed to the nearest hospital.
According to hospital sources, the workers have been given first-aid and their condition has been stated to be stable. Presently, all workers are out of danger, they added.
A CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced. The footage reveals that the crane slides towards the high-tension line and touches it following which, workers fall on the ground.
On information, a team from Laghnaj police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. An investigation has been launched and probe is on to ascertain whether the company had taken adequate steps for the safety of the workers or not, an official of Laghnaj police station said.
