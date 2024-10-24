Six Suffer Acid Burns During Fight Between Two Groups In Jhansi

Jhansi: Six persons were injured after two groups attacked each other with acid over a dispute over reversing vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Wednesday night. Among the injured, five suffered critical burn wounds and are all currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place Mont police station area after a dispute broke out between two scrap dealers on Wednesday night.

There are two scrap shops near the post office here. While Rajkumar Pandey's shop is in front of the road, Satish Kumar Budhaulia's shop is at the back. Satish had asked the driver to reverse a vehicle in order to load scrap with the help of labourers at around 8 pm. At that time Rajkumar reached the spot and accused the other of damaging his shop while reversing the vehicle and an argument broke out between them.

The verbal altercation soon turned into a fight and many others joined in. In the scuffle that broke out, both the sides attacked each other with acid leaving six persons with burn injuries.

People of the neighbourhood informed Mont police station in-charge Dinesh Kuril. On reaching the spot, the police team admitted the injured to Mont CHC.

The injured have been identified as Ramkumar Pandey (55), Rajkumar Pandey (52), Satish Kumar (48), Manish Budhaulia (42), Ansh Budhaulia(16) and Amjad Khan (45).

After primary treatment at CHC, five of the injured were referred to medical college as they were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, late at night around 25 to 30 people from both the parties gathered on the main road, armed with sticks but police personnel reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Rajkumar Pandey alleged that a vehicle of the other shop had rammed into his shop. He said that the other shop owner had a grudge on him ever since he had complained to police against him. Satish Kumar Budhauliya refuted, saying the vehicle was being reversed to load scrap and had not caused any damage.

SP Rural Gopinath Soni said a case has been registered on the basis of complaints lodged by both the sides and investigations are underway. Presently, situation is under control, he added.