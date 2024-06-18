7 Pilgrims Seriously Injured As Roadside Shop Collapses in Kedarnath

Rudraprayag: Seven pilgrims, including four children, were seriously injured after a roadside shop, where they were having tea and snacks, collapsed and they got trapped under the debris, police said.

The mishap occurred on Kedarnath footpath near Mitha Pani on Monday night. On information, a rescue team reached the spot and all the pilgrims were rescued one after another. Among the injured includes four children aged nine, 13 and 14 years. They are residents of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The pilgrims along with their children had gone to Kedarnath and were resting at the shop when the mishap occurred, police said adding that all are undergoing treatment.

All the injured were first rushed to Gaurikund Hospital, where they were given first aid and then referred to another hospital.

Of the injured, six pilgrims are from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and one from Faridabad. The injured have been identified as Gwalior-based Nikant Yadav (14), Reena Yadav wife (36), Rekha Yadav (35), Aradhya Yadav (13), Shreyansh (13) and Karthik Yadav (9) and Faridabad-based Ujjwal Bhatia (23).

Presently, five of the injured are being treated at Srinagar Base Hospital. As the health condition of Reena and Shreyansh is stated to be critical, they have been sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh this morning, officials said.

Read more

Kanchanjungha Train Accident: Death Toll Rises To 10, Train Services Resume