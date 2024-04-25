6 Killed As Car Rams Into Parked Truck on Highway in Telangana, 2 Hospitalised

Suryapet (Telangana): Six persons, including a child died, and two others injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck on the national highway in Kodada town of Telangana's Suryapet district, police said on Thursday. All six succumbed to their injuries on the spot while two were taken to the hospital in seriously injured condition.

The accident occurred early this morning near Srirangapuram in Kodada of the district. According to police, there were eight people in the car that was heading towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad. The car rammed at a high speed into the lorry and the impact of collision was such that the car was completely damaged.

On information from locals, a police team reached the spot and the rescue operation was initiated immediately. It took the police a lot of effort to lift the badly damaged car and remove it from the spot with the help of a crane.

Police said eight of the passengers were pulled out of the car and taken to the hospital. Six were declared brought dead while two were shifted to Kodada Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased are yet to be identified, an officer of the local police station said adding that efforts are on to assess information through the car's registration number.