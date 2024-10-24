ETV Bharat / state

Five Labourers Killed After Portion Of Water Tank Collapses In Pune

Pune: Five labourers were killed and several others injured after a portion of a water tank collapsed in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at around 7 am in Sadgurunagar in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Officials said many labourers are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

On information, teams of fire and emergency services and police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately. The trapped labourers were pulled out from under the debris and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

It has been learnt that a water tank was constructed in Sadgurunagar area and the labourers lived in a camp nearby. Locals have alleged that the tank was constructed by using substandard material leading to which the accident occurred.