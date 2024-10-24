ETV Bharat / state

Five Labourers Killed After Portion Of Water Tank Collapses In Pune

Rescue operation was launched after a portion of a water tank collapsed on some labourers in Pimpri Chinchwad this morning.

Pune: Five labourers were killed and several others injured after a portion of a water tank collapsed in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at around 7 am in Sadgurunagar in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Officials said many labourers are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

On information, teams of fire and emergency services and police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately. The trapped labourers were pulled out from under the debris and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

It has been learnt that a water tank was constructed in Sadgurunagar area and the labourers lived in a camp nearby. Locals have alleged that the tank was constructed by using substandard material leading to which the accident occurred.

Commissioner Shekhar Singh said that the water tank did not belong to the municipal corporation. Questions have been raised on the builder. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Relatives of the deceased workers have protested against the accident, opposing police from taking possession of the bodies. The protests have triggered tension in the area.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is still underway and officials of the administration and police are at the spot.

