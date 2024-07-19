ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, Several Injured After Truck Rams Into Pedestrians, Cars, Bikes In Pune

Pune: Nearly five persons were killed and several others injured after a speeding truck hit them on Nagar-Kalyan road in Pune on Friday, police said. Around 15 bikes and seven cars were damaged in the incident, they added.

Villagers were returning after attending the last rites of deceased Bhanbire in Mauje Gulunchwadi, when a truck heading towards Belhe from Nagar rammed into them as well as some vehicles. The accident occurred at around 11.15 am under Alephata police station area. All the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical attention.

An officer of the local police station said that prima facie it seems that the driver lost control over the wheels and hit the pedestrians and vehicles that were in front of it. The impact of the collision was such that nearly seven two-wheelers and four cars were badly damaged.

Following the accident, angry villagers launched a protest by setting up a road block. On information, a team from the Alephata police station reached the spot. The police personnel tried to pacify the protesters assuring them of necessary action.