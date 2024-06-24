1 Killed, 15 Injured As Bus Overturns In Hyderabad, Drunk Driver Taken Into Custody

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman was killed and 15 others injured after a Puducherry-bound bus overturned after hitting a divider at a crossing in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

An officer of Narsinghi police station said the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and has been taken into custody.

The incident took place 15 minutes after the bus left Hyderabad with 18 passengers. When it reached ORR crossing near Narsingi Alekhya Rise Towers, it skid while taking a turn as the roads were slippery due to the rains. The bus, which was travelling at a speed of 150 km per hour, lost control and rammed into a divider before overturning some distance away.

It has been learnt that the deceased, Mamta (33), a resident of Ongole, had fallen off the bus during the accident and got crushed under the wheels.

On information, a team from Narsinghi police station reached the spot. Rajendranagar DCP Srinivas and Madapur Traffic ACP Satyanarayana inspected the incident site. All the injured were admitted to Continental Hospital in Nanakramguda for treatment.

One was declared brought dead while 15 others are currently undergoing treatment. All these passengers had sustained head and hand injuries, police said.

The Narsinghi police said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident took place since the driver was in an inebriated state. The bus belongs to Morning Star Travels and was heading from Hyderabad to Puducherry.

Following the accident, all vehicles going from Appa Kudali to Gachibowli were diverted for a few hours. Later, the damaged bus was removed with the help of a crane after which, traffic movement was restored.

