ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed In Scuffle Over Old Rivalry Between Two Families In Jabalpur

A heated argument between two families at a tea shop this morning, ended in a scuffle during which, four persons died.

4 Killed In Scuffle Over Old Rivalry Between Families In Jabalpur
Police personnel questioning people at spot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 3:28 PM IST

Jabalpur: Four persons were killed following a dispute over an old rivalry between two families in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Timri village on Patan Road after members of two families got into a scuffle with each other. Police said two persons were having tea when an argument broke out between them and soon it escalated into a scuffle.

According to Ganesh Pathak, father of the deceased, two months ago, some members of Sahu family were gambling on his farm. He said that Pathak family had complained to the police against Sahu family resulting which, the latter got angry at them.

"On Monday morning, a youth named Kalu Sahu started abusing us in a drunken state. He along with his associates chased and beat up our family members," Ganesh Pathak said. He said that had police acted on their complaint then such an incident would not have occurred.

Akhilesh Dubey, a relative of the deceased, said, ''Twelve people suddenly came and started beating up. They attacked our family members with weapons. Four persons, Kundan, Chandan, Aniket and Sameer Dubey lost their lives while two others suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. The dispute rose over gambling but there has been an old rivalry between the Sahu and Pathak families," Akhilesh said.

Jabalpur Rural Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, who reached the spot, said, "Four persons from Pathak and Dubey families were killed in this incident. Investigations are underway and none of the accused will be spared."

Read more

  1. Youth Shot Dead In Howrah-Gaya Express On Kiul-Jamalpur Railway Line In Bihar
  2. Murder Over Hairstyle Dispute; Minor Arrested For 'Killing' 17-Year-Old Boy at Chhattisgarh's Gudhiyari

Jabalpur: Four persons were killed following a dispute over an old rivalry between two families in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Timri village on Patan Road after members of two families got into a scuffle with each other. Police said two persons were having tea when an argument broke out between them and soon it escalated into a scuffle.

According to Ganesh Pathak, father of the deceased, two months ago, some members of Sahu family were gambling on his farm. He said that Pathak family had complained to the police against Sahu family resulting which, the latter got angry at them.

"On Monday morning, a youth named Kalu Sahu started abusing us in a drunken state. He along with his associates chased and beat up our family members," Ganesh Pathak said. He said that had police acted on their complaint then such an incident would not have occurred.

Akhilesh Dubey, a relative of the deceased, said, ''Twelve people suddenly came and started beating up. They attacked our family members with weapons. Four persons, Kundan, Chandan, Aniket and Sameer Dubey lost their lives while two others suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. The dispute rose over gambling but there has been an old rivalry between the Sahu and Pathak families," Akhilesh said.

Jabalpur Rural Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, who reached the spot, said, "Four persons from Pathak and Dubey families were killed in this incident. Investigations are underway and none of the accused will be spared."

Read more

  1. Youth Shot Dead In Howrah-Gaya Express On Kiul-Jamalpur Railway Line In Bihar
  2. Murder Over Hairstyle Dispute; Minor Arrested For 'Killing' 17-Year-Old Boy at Chhattisgarh's Gudhiyari

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KILLED IN SCUFFLE OVER OLD RIVALRYHEATED ARGUMENTOLD RIVALRYSCUFFLE IN JABALPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.