4 Killed In Scuffle Over Old Rivalry Between Two Families In Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Four persons were killed following a dispute over an old rivalry between two families in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Timri village on Patan Road after members of two families got into a scuffle with each other. Police said two persons were having tea when an argument broke out between them and soon it escalated into a scuffle.

According to Ganesh Pathak, father of the deceased, two months ago, some members of Sahu family were gambling on his farm. He said that Pathak family had complained to the police against Sahu family resulting which, the latter got angry at them.

"On Monday morning, a youth named Kalu Sahu started abusing us in a drunken state. He along with his associates chased and beat up our family members," Ganesh Pathak said. He said that had police acted on their complaint then such an incident would not have occurred.

Akhilesh Dubey, a relative of the deceased, said, ''Twelve people suddenly came and started beating up. They attacked our family members with weapons. Four persons, Kundan, Chandan, Aniket and Sameer Dubey lost their lives while two others suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. The dispute rose over gambling but there has been an old rivalry between the Sahu and Pathak families," Akhilesh said.

Jabalpur Rural Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, who reached the spot, said, "Four persons from Pathak and Dubey families were killed in this incident. Investigations are underway and none of the accused will be spared."