Three Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Kerala

Kannur (Kerala): Three persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala's Palakkad and Kannur districts on Monday.

Among the victims, a woman and her son died due to house collapse in Palakkad and one succumbed to her injuries after falling into a shallow well dug for agriculture purposes in Kannur.

Sulochana (53) and her son Ranjith (32) were sleeping last night when their one-room house in Kodakunnu collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Sulochana, who was bedridden, and her son, conductor of a private bus, got trapped as the wall of the back side of the house suddenly fell on them. No one was aware of the accident until the following morning.

When locals saw the collapsed house, they rushed to rescue the mother and son to the hospital but could not save them. Locals said they were inside their houses and did not hear any noise due to the downpour last night.

In another incident, C. Kunhamina (51) died after falling into a shallow well in Mattannur in Kannur when she went to the field near her house on Monday evening. After she did not return for a long time, her family members searched for her and found her near the field. She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mattannur but lost her life.