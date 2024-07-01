ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, One Injured As Two Cars Collide In Ahmedabad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

A car carrying an alleged bootlegger collided with another car on Vakil Saheb Bridge in Bopal at around 5 am. Three persons died on the spot and one is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Several cans of liquor were recovered from the spot, police said.

Two cars collide in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ahmedabad: Three persons were killed and one injured after two cars had a head-on collision in Ahmedabad early this morning.

The road accident took place on Vakil Saheb Bridge in Bopal area of ​​the city. A huge large number of liquor cans and tins were found from one of the damaged cars.

On information a team from the local police station reached the spot. Three persons had succumbed to their injuries on the spot while one was admitted to Sola Civil Hospital, DCP Traffic Neeta Desai said.

The mishap occurred when a Toyota Fortuner, carrying an alleged bootlegger was heading towards Bopal from the Vishnodevi Circle. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the car was plying on a high speed and crashed with another car that was coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Both the cars were badly damaged due to the accident and were removed from the spot with the help of cranes. The incident occurred at around 5 am and there were very few cars on the road at that time, police said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Sola Civil Hospital and the three bodies have been shifted for post-mortem, Desai said. Investigations are underway and the CCTV cameras of the nearby areas would be examined, the officer added.

