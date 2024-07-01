Three Killed, One Injured As Two Cars Collide In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Three persons were killed and one injured after two cars had a head-on collision in Ahmedabad early this morning.

The road accident took place on Vakil Saheb Bridge in Bopal area of ​​the city. A huge large number of liquor cans and tins were found from one of the damaged cars.

On information a team from the local police station reached the spot. Three persons had succumbed to their injuries on the spot while one was admitted to Sola Civil Hospital, DCP Traffic Neeta Desai said.

The mishap occurred when a Toyota Fortuner, carrying an alleged bootlegger was heading towards Bopal from the Vishnodevi Circle. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the car was plying on a high speed and crashed with another car that was coming from the opposite direction, police said.