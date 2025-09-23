2 Killed As Truck Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Himachal Pradesh
Police said the pilgrims were travelling in a truck from Bathinda to Kangra's Chamunda Devi Temple to perform langar sewa.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Kangra: Two persons died and 20 others were injured after a truck carrying pilgrims overturned near Dhaliara in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, police said. Six of the seriously injured pilgrims have been referred to Tanda Medical College while the rest are undergoing treatment at the Dehra Civil Hospital, they added.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the mishap occurred when pilgrims were travelling from Bathinda in Punjab to perform langar sewa at the Chamunda Devi Temple in Kangra.
According to Dehra police, the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and collided with a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, plying from Dharamshala to Hoshiarpur. After this, the truck overturned and fell into a ditch near the Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan, a police officer said. The accident occurred at a turn near Dhaliara on NH-503. Apart from the pilgrims, the truck carried over a dozen gas cylinders and items that were to be used in langar sewa. Fortunately, no explosion occurred, he added.
The HRTC bus driver said, "The truck suddenly lost control, rammed into my bus, and attempted to flee. Some pilgrims jumped off the truck in fear. The passengers on the bus were transferred to another bus. One passenger sustained minor injuries."
An eyewitness said soon after the incident, locals helped police in the relief and rescue operations. The injured were transported to Dehra Civil Hospital using private vehicles and ambulances. Accidents take place frequently due to the sharp curve in this area, he added.
SP Dehra Mayank Chaudhary said, "There were more than 20 pilgrims in the truck. Two pilgrims died and six have been referred to Tanda Medical College. Transporting pilgrims in goods vehicles is strictly prohibited. Such negligence can lead to major accidents. Orders have been issued to all station heads to take strict action against those who violate the rules."
