ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed As Truck Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Himachal Pradesh

Kangra: Two persons died and 20 others were injured after a truck carrying pilgrims overturned near Dhaliara in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, police said. Six of the seriously injured pilgrims have been referred to Tanda Medical College while the rest are undergoing treatment at the Dehra Civil Hospital, they added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the mishap occurred when pilgrims were travelling from Bathinda in Punjab to perform langar sewa at the Chamunda Devi Temple in Kangra.

According to Dehra police, the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and collided with a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, plying from Dharamshala to Hoshiarpur. After this, the truck overturned and fell into a ditch near the Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan, a police officer said. The accident occurred at a turn near Dhaliara on NH-503. Apart from the pilgrims, the truck carried over a dozen gas cylinders and items that were to be used in langar sewa. Fortunately, no explosion occurred, he added.