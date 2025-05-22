2 Teens Among 3 Killed As Soil Mound Collapses At Construction Site In Uttar Pradesh

Gonda: Three persons, including two teenagers, died and three others were injured in a mud mound collapse while digging soil at a construction site near a shrine in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Thursday.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital. The deceased, all of whom were declared brought dead at the hospital, were identified as Shakeel Ahmed (14), Ashad (14) and Fakir Ahmed (20).

The accident took place when a JCB machine was being used to excavate soil on both sides of the Masoom-e-Millat shrine in Pipra Mahim village under Chhapia police station area on Wednesday evening. While digging, a portion of the mound suddenly caved in, burying six persons underneath.

All were rescued and taken to the community health centre, Sadullah Nagar, for treatment, where doctors declared three persons brought dead and three others were hospitalised. Among those injured, condition of Farjan (38) was stated to be critical and he was referred to Lucknow for treatment.

On information, Chhapia police station in-charge Sanjeev Verma reached the spot and shifted the three bodies for postmortem. He said that a probe was launched into the incident.

Local MLA, Prabhat Verma, said construction work was underway in Pipra Mahim village under Gaura Assembly constituency during which, three persons were killed and three others injured. All the injured have been hospitalised and currently undergoing treatment. The incident is very unfortunate, Verma said.