Father, 3 Kids Killed As Iron Girders Fall From Truck Onto Auto In Warangal

Warangal: In a horrifying accident, four persons, including three children were killed and two others injured after a truck overturned and fell onto two auto-rickshaws on the Warangal Mamunur National Highway on Sunday, police said.

The truck was transporting iron girders from Visakhapatnam to Rajasthan when it collided with an auto-rickshaw in Panthini village of Ainavolu mandal.

According to police, the truck driver, allegedly drunk, lost control and overturned near the 4th Battalion of Mamunur at around 11 am, resulting which, the iron girders fell onto two auto-rickshaws, leaving three persons dead on the spot.

On information a team from Mamunur police station reached the site and a rescue operation was launched with cranes being deployed to clear the wreckage. The bodies trapped under the iron pillars were retrieved and sent to MGM mortuary at around 12:15 pm, police said. The accident triggered a massive traffic congestion on the highway.

Around 45 minutes later, district collector Satyasharad and Greater Warangal Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade arrived at the scene. After which, the damaged truck and debris were removed. At around 1:15 pm, Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha inspected the site and the traffic was restored.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Santosh Chauhan (45), a migrant worker, his daughter and two sons. Santosh's wife, Chamabai, and another son, Mukesh, are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital.

Jeevan Kumar, an employee of Warangal Municipal Corporation, said he made a narrow escape. "I was driving to Ainavolu temple when I saw the truck skid and overturn. After dragging for nearly 20 metres the iron girders fell onto two auto-rickshaws. I could reverse my car just in time else would have been part of the tragedy,” Kumar said.