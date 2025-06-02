4 Dead, 2 Kids Among 3 Injured As Car Collides With Truck In Barabanki

Barabanki: Four persons were killed and three others, including two children, were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Monday morning.

The accident took place near Gupta dhaba in Ganeshpur on Lucknow-Bahraich highway under Ramnagar police station area of ​​Barabanki this morning. On information, a team from Ramnagar police station reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. A case has also been registered in this connection, police said.

According to police, the car was travelling from Lucknow to Gonda when it collided head-on with a truck. The impact of collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely damaged.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing screams and tried to rescue the passengers trapped inside the damaged car. Four persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot and three others sustained severe injuries. Soon a team from the local police station arrived here and took the injured to the hospital. Four bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

"One of the deceased has been identified as Ayan Qureshi, a resident of Gonda, and his family members have been informed. Process is underway to identify the rest. The injured are undergoing treatment," a senior official of Ramnagar police station said.