6 Killed After Ambulance Carrying Patient Collides Head-On With Lorry In Bengal's Paschim Medinipur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

An ambulance that was shifting a patient from Ghatal Hospital to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital collided with a lorry loaded with cement bags last night. Six persons died on the spot and three are hospitalised, SP said.

Ambulance collides with lorry in Bengal's Paschim Medinipur (ETV Bharat Photo)

Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal): Six persons, including three women, were killed and three others injured after an ambulance collided head-on with a lorry in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Friday night, police said.

The accident occurred in Panchami area of ​​Keshpur when an ambulance, carrying a patient from Ghatal Hospital, was on its way to the Medinipur Medical College and Hospital. All six died on the spot while the injured were admitted to the nearby hospital for medical attention. On information, Superintendent of Police Dhritiman Sarkar reached the spot.

Police said the lorry loaded with cement bags, was heading towards Keshpur when it hit an ambulance that was coming from the opposite direction at Bara Pole near Panchami. Locals rushed to accident spot to help the victims and informed police. Later, the injured were rescued from the damaged ambulance and rushed to the hospital while the bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said. The injured are all residents of Khirpai area of ​​Chandrakona in the district, they added.

According to police, the patient was admitted to Ghatal Hospital with abdominal pain a few days ago. However, doctors referred him to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital. On Friday, his family members hired an ambulance and were taking him to the government hospital, they said.

SP Dhritiman Sarkar said, "The lorry was going towards Keshpur while the ambulance was coming from opposite direction. Six persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot while three are undergoing treatment at the local hospital."

