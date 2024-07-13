ETV Bharat / state

6 Killed After Ambulance Carrying Patient Collides Head-On With Lorry In Bengal's Paschim Medinipur

Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal): Six persons, including three women, were killed and three others injured after an ambulance collided head-on with a lorry in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Friday night, police said.

The accident occurred in Panchami area of ​​Keshpur when an ambulance, carrying a patient from Ghatal Hospital, was on its way to the Medinipur Medical College and Hospital. All six died on the spot while the injured were admitted to the nearby hospital for medical attention. On information, Superintendent of Police Dhritiman Sarkar reached the spot.

Police said the lorry loaded with cement bags, was heading towards Keshpur when it hit an ambulance that was coming from the opposite direction at Bara Pole near Panchami. Locals rushed to accident spot to help the victims and informed police. Later, the injured were rescued from the damaged ambulance and rushed to the hospital while the bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said. The injured are all residents of Khirpai area of ​​Chandrakona in the district, they added.